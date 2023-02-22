In a primary, South Korean court docket grants homosexual couple well being advantages



Seoul, South Korea

CNN

—



A South Korean court on Tuesday ruled in favor of a same-sex couple seeking equal health benefits, overturning a lower court’s earlier decision in a ruling hailed by supporters and activists as the first recognition of the legal rights of such couples.

The plaintiff, So Seong-wook, had previously been registered as a “spousal dependent” for state health insurance coverage, under the government-affiliated National Health Insurance Service (NHIS), according to his lawyer Park Han-hee.

But the NHIS revoked So’s rights as a dependent and imposed premium payments after realizing he was in a same-sex relationship, Park told reporters after Tuesday’s hearing.

South Korea does not legally recognize same-sex marriage.

So and his partner sued the NHIS in 2021 citing discrimination, but lost in a lower court. They appealed the…