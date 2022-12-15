In automotive crashes, girls usually tend to die than males. This new crash take a look at dummy may assist save lives





CNN

—



For women, the consequences of a car crash are often far deadlier than for men.

According to Verity Now, a US-based campaign group striving to achieve equity in vehicle safety, women are 73% more likely to be injured – and 17% more likely to die – in a vehicle crash. Earlier this year, a study of 70,000 patients who had been trapped in vehicles found that women were more frequently trapped than men.

Part of the problem is that test dummies modeled on the average female body are rarely used in safety tests by car manufacturers – because only “male” dummies are mandated for tests by regulators.

Astrid Linder, a Swedish engineer and research director of traffic safety at the Swedish National Road and Transport Research Institute, is determined to fix this.

Working with a team of engineers, Linder has created a “female” crash dummy and is using…