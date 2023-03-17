In central China’s Wuhan Jiangxia, ecological beauty is in full bloom – Press Release

WUHAN, China, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Known as “the city of cherry blossoms”, Wuhan, a mega city in central China, is a popular spring tour destination in March every year.

Nowadays, in addition to the banks of Wuhan’s East Lake and the campus of Wuhan University, tourists are increasingly flocking to Jiangxia District in southern Wuhan, where they can experience the magic power of ecological development in the sea of flowers of different colors and varieties.

On March 14, Jiangxia spring flower tour promotion and the second Wulijie rape flower festival opened in Shiguang Ranch beside the district’s Liangzi Lake. The next day, the first cherry blossom festival in Anshan Town of Jiangxia District kicked off in the town’s Youth Village, according to the Publicity Department of Jiangxia District.

The whole flower tour season in Jiangxia will last until mid-May, during which rape flowers, cherry blossoms, peach blossoms, pear blossoms and lotus will bloom one after another.

Five specific tourist routes are designed to lead tourists to enjoy the season’s splendid, romantic, dreamy, fresh and elegant sides, offering a glimpse of the most glamorous spring in one stop.

At the rape flower festival, visitors can enjoy patches of rape flowers in seven colors. Among the sea of rainbow-like rape flowers, they can also participate in leisure activities such as attending pop music carnival party, flying artistic kites, enjoying theatrical performances, playing interactive games, taking photos, and watching catwalk shows of Han Dynasty costumes.

During the cherry blossom festival, about 5,000 early cherry trees of 8.67 hectares are in full bloom. Visitors can take photos with well-designed settings, pray for good luck with lanterns, shop at the cherry-themed market, and enjoy the live performance of folk bands.

The rape flower sea near Liangzi Lake and the cherry blossom garden in Youth Village of Anshan Town are vivid displays of the ecological beauty of…