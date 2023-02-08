In footage: Press Photographer of the Yr

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, 2 June 2022


Hannah McKay / Reuters

Hannah McKay’s picture of the Queen and other members of the Royal Family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London was one of the pictures that won the Photographer of the Year award

Reuters photographer Hannah McKay has been named as The British Press Photographers’ Association Press Photographer of the Year for 2022.

McKay’s work was selected from more than 2,000 entries by photographers working in the UK and abroad.

Across the various categories members of the association were invited to vote for their favourite entries, with members of the board choosing the overall winning portfolio from the category winners.

Here are a selection of the winning entries from each category.

Hannah McKay: Press Photographer of the Year and winner of the News category

Hannah McKay / Reuters

McKay’s winning set of pictures included a photograph of the then Prime Minister Boris…



