In-Game Advertising Market Size to Grow USD 17.6 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11… – Press Release

BANGALORE, India, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Global In-Game Advertising Market is Segmented By Type (Static Ads, Dynamic Ads, Advergaming), By Device Type (PC/Laptop, Smartphone/Tablet): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Computer & Video Games Category.

The global in-game advertising market was valued at USD 6.8 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 17.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2030.

Major Trends Influencing the Growth of In-Game Advertising Market:

In-game advertising market share growth is anticipated to benefit from rising interest in social and mobile gaming. Commercials, cutscenes, billboards, and backdrop graphics may all be used in desktop and mobile games to incorporate advertising. Additionally, because these ads aren’t disruptive, gamers may experience the game more seamlessly. It is anticipated that in-game commercials would have a stronger audio-visual impact and leave viewers with positive and enduring product impressions.

Smartphone use is increasing globally at an incredible rate in today’s technology-driven environment. As a result, technology is altering how people socialize and communicate as a whole. Smartphone users get access to a wide range of online services and information through a number of applications. The industry for in-game advertising is being driven by the rising popularity of mobile gaming. Game makers are putting more attention on enhancing app design as a result of the increased use of smartphones and the expansion of high-speed internet. Vendors are also increasingly using freemium business strategies, where consumers must pay to access a game’s higher levels after downloading the basic version for free. The demand for mobile games has greatly risen as…