IN Groupe and Entrust Partner to Modernize an Identity Program in Africa, Enabli… – Press Release

IN Groupe will leverage Entrust solutions to modernize an African government’s identity credentials, while delivering the flexibility to add additional credential issuance capabilities in the future

IN Groupe and Entrust announced today that they have expanded their partnership to modernize an African government’s identity program, bringing greater security and scalability to meet the identity challenges of today and into the future.

Governments are looking to build identity programs that can adapt for the future. Additionally, as threat actors become more sophisticated in their attacks, protecting identities from becoming compromised is increasingly difficult and complex. As a result, it’s important that governments look for identity credential issuance solutions that provide security features that can be layered together, while offering the option to integrate additional capabilities needed to adapt to future needs.

IN Groupe is a global leader for identity and trust solutions with customers all over the world. With this partnership expansion, IN Groupe will leverage the Entrust Datacard® MX Series Card Issuance System along with its Drop on Demand technology module. This system will enable the move to a more durable and modern card format, while also providing the security features needed in today’s threat landscape. Additionally, the modular design of the MX Series will allow the government to incorporate electronic identity credentials into their issuance program in the future.

“Securing identities is at the heart of what we do every day at Entrust,” said Dan Good, vice president, payments and identity issuance solutions at Entrust. “We are honored to partner with IN Groupe to enable this identity program in Africa and support their goals for the future.”

“Our customers need technology that can help them find a balance between strong security and the ability to scale from a capacity and feature perspective,” said Yann Haguet, Vice President,…