In Just Two Weeks E-Cite Exceeds Target Offering Amount – Public Can Still Inves… – Press Release

BOTHELL, WA, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — E-Cite Motors Group, a privately held subsidiary of VaporBrands International, Inc. VAPR, announced that it has exceeded the target amount of its Reg CF offering as filed with the S.E.C. Participating investors are subject to approval to ensure eligibility. The offering will remain live for a limited time at the current valuation, allowing the general public to invest directly into E-Cite Motors L.L.C.. The money invested will go directly for the purpose of financing the manufacturing of its production vehicles and other general business purposes as defined in the filing (Form C).



The direct link to the offering is www.investinecite.com which will remain open to the public for a limited time.

The offering, which went live on June 22nd, 2023, is for Common Membership Units in E-Cite Motors, L.L.C., complete with voting rights, and are priced at $2.50 per unit. Any member of the public can now invest as little as $100 directly from the portal. There is no need for a brokerage or other investment account. Investments can easily be made using a credit card, check, or bank transfer.

Barry Henthorn, E-Cite CEO, stated: “We want to thank our long-term investors as well as those who have recently joined. The support we have received from the public further validates the demand and desire for truly unique EV vehicles while ratifying our valuation. The offering will remain open for a period under the current terms to allow others to participate prior to closing.”

E-Cite recently announced that it had received a pre-money valuation of Seventy-Five Million Dollars for the purpose of raising money for the manufacture of its production vehicles. The valuation was ratified in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Form C) This valuation was reached following E-Cite becoming the first vehicle manufacture under the Low Volume Manufacturers Act to receive approval from the California Air Resources…