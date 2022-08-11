In photos: Olivia Newton-John’s greatest type moments


CayamnMamaNews



Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Contributors Alex Rees, CNNJacqui Palumbo, CNN

The enduring image of Olivia Newton-John may always be one of permed hair, bare shoulders and black spandex on the set of “Grease”. But the late actress and singer, who died Monday aged 73, was a fashion icon before — and long after — the blockbuster musical.

Emerging in the early 1970s with a string of hit singles, Newton-John came to typify the decade’s anything-goes fashion. She put a glamorous spin on the bohemian aesthetic, seemingly as comfortable in sparkling bodysuits and evening gowns as she was in bell-bottoms and miniskirts.

Olivia Newton-John at a press call for "Grease" in London in 1978.

Olivia Newton-John at a press call for “Grease” in London in 1978. Credit: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Her turn in “Grease” heralded a throwback to the leather-clad 1950s but, off-screen, Newton-John was already ahead of the ’80s curve. Opting for shorter hair and bright colors, she also helped establish the era’s activewear trend (while cementing headbands as one its…



