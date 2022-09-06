In photos: The prime ministers appointed by the Queen

The Queen with Boris Johnson


The Queen has appointed every prime minister since 1955

The Queen has appointed every prime minister since Anthony Eden in 1955, but Liz Truss will be the first invited to Scotland.

In a break with tradition, the new PM will not meet the Queen in London at Buckingham Palace.

On Tuesday the monarch will hold an audience with the next prime minister at Balmoral.

The Queen ascended to the throne in 1952, when Winston Churchill was prime minister. Here are images of her with all 15 leaders from her 70-year reign.

Winston Churchill 1951 – 1955

The Queen, with Prince Charles and Princess Anne, meets Sir Winston Churchill in 1953

Anthony Eden 1955 – 1957

The Queen shakes hands with Sir Anthony Eden in 1956

Harold Macmillan 1957- 1963

Harold Macmillan, who also served as Oxford University chancellor, welcomes the Queen to the university…



