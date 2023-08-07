In-vehicle AI Robot Market Projected to Reach USD 0.27 Billion, at a CAGR of 19…. – Press Release

New York, US, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ In-vehicle AI Robots Market Research Report Information by Vehicle Propulsion, Region, Vehicle Category, and Autonomous Level – Forecast Till 2032″, the In-vehicle AI Robots market is forecast to cultivate considerably over the valuation period from 2022 to 2032 at a considerable CAGR of nearly 19.36%. The study documents offer projections related to the global market’s expanding revenue records, which will likely reach a market of USD 0.27 Billion by the end of 2032. As per the reports, the market was valued at nearly USD 0.04 Billion in 2022.

In-vehicle AI Robot Market Overview:

The global In-vehicle AI Robot Market has advanced extremely recently. The primary feature causing a surge in market performance is the increasing sales of EVs & luxury vehicles.

Competitive Analysis

The list of the top leaders across the global In-vehicle AI Robot Market includes players such as:

Motional Inc.

MG Motor

Nauto Inc.

Predii Inc.

Horizon Robotics

Refraction AI Inc.

AutoX Inc.

Waymo LLC

Argo AI

Zoox Inc

Optimus Ride

Robert Bosch GmbH

Among others.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11048



In-vehicle AI Robot Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global In-vehicle AI Robots industry has advanced extremely in recent years. The primary features causing a surge in market performance are the increasing sales of EV & luxury vehicles, awareness of vehicles, growing sales of new vehicles across key developing countries, growing per capita income, and the need for more comfort & safety.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, several parameters may have an adverse impact on the development of the global market for In-vehicle AI Robots. One of the primary constraints restricting the advancement of the market’s performance of the global market is the high prices associated with raw materials.

Report Scope: