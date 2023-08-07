In-vehicle AI Robot Market Projected to Reach USD 0.27 Billion, at a CAGR of 19…. – Press Release

New York, US, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “In-vehicle AI Robots Market Research Report Information by Vehicle Propulsion, Region, Vehicle Category, and Autonomous Level – Forecast Till 2032″, the In-vehicle AI Robots market is forecast to cultivate considerably over the valuation period from 2022 to 2032 at a considerable CAGR of nearly 19.36%. The study documents offer projections related to the global market’s expanding revenue records, which will likely reach a market of USD 0.27 Billion by the end of 2032. As per the reports, the market was valued at nearly USD 0.04 Billion in 2022.

In-vehicle AI Robot Market Overview:

The global In-vehicle AI Robot Market has advanced extremely recently. The primary feature causing a surge in market performance is the increasing sales of EVs & luxury vehicles.

Competitive Analysis

The list of the top leaders across the global In-vehicle AI Robot Market includes players such as:

  • Motional Inc.
  • MG Motor
  • Nauto Inc.
  • Predii Inc.
  • Horizon Robotics
  • Refraction AI Inc.
  • AutoX Inc.
  • Waymo LLC
  • Argo AI
  • Zoox Inc
  • Optimus Ride
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Among others.

In-vehicle AI Robot Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global In-vehicle AI Robots industry has advanced extremely in recent years. The primary features causing a surge in market performance are the increasing sales of EV & luxury vehicles, awareness of vehicles, growing sales of new vehicles across key developing countries, growing per capita income, and the need for more comfort & safety.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, several parameters may have an adverse impact on the development of the global market for In-vehicle AI Robots. One of the primary constraints restricting the advancement of the market’s performance of the global market is the high prices associated with raw materials.

