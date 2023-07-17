In-vitro Diagnostics Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.89% from 2021 to 2026| Abbot… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The in-vitro diagnostic market size is estimated to grow by USD 33.16 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89%, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., ARKRAY Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BGI Group, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Grifols SA, Illumina Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc, QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and among others. Download a Sample Report Now!

Vendors : 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., ARKRAY Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BGI Group, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Grifols SA, Illumina Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc, QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and among others.

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Technology (Immunoassay, Molecular diagnostics, Clinical chemistry, Hematology, and Others) and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW))

The rising geriatric population with chronic and infectious diseases drives the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market growth during the…