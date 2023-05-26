Inaugural Asian American And Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration Held In Alban… – Press Release

ALBANY, N.Y., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A month-long Asian Cultural Festival from SACAF and OGS NY, concluded in Albany, New York on Wednesday, bringing the curtain down on a vibrant series of events celebrating the rich heritage of Asian American and Pacific Islander, (AAPI), communities.

The highlight of the festival was a captivating photo exhibit, which showcased the breathtaking natural wonders and cultural treasures from various Asian countries.

Attendees were taken on a virtual journey, immersing themselves in the grandeur of Asian UNESCO world heritage sites. From China’s awe-inspiring Mt. Huangshan and Chongqing Dazu Rock Carvings to Japanese’s revered Toshogu Shrine, Malaysia’s Batu Caves, and Indonesia’s traditional Balinese Dance, the photos symbolized the kind and persevering nature of Asian people.

Complimenting the photo exhibit was a symposium in conjunction with an AAPI themed farmers market, which delighted attendees with tantalizing foods and handcrafts. Thousands of residents of Albany, NY, had the opportunity to engage with a diverse arrange of Asian cultures and traditions through the display of products.

“We honor the rich tapestry of AAPI communities, bridging ancient tradition with modern innovation, local experience with international influences, and transforming our understanding of heritage,” said New York Assemblymember Steve Raga. “We invite everyone, regardless of their ancestry, to embrace the resilience, strength, and vibrant diversity that defines the AAPI spirit.”

The Symposium brought together esteemed leaders and speakers to honor the achievements and contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Elaine Fan, Director of Asian Affairs of NYS Governor’s Executive Chamber and Kristen Hanifen, Associate Commissioner of OGS NYS delivered warm remarks.

It featured engaging panel discussions, where the stories and experiences of Asian Americans were shared. Marian Goldberg, founder of Goldberg on Travel recounted…