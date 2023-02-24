Inaugural Canada-in-Asia Conference Concludes on High Note in Singapore – Press Release

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) and Universities Canada concluded a successful Canada-in-Asia Conference (CIAC2023) in Singapore on February 23, 2023. This first-of-its-kind event gathered Canada-connected individuals and organizations from across Asia to catalyze a new phase of Canada-Asia engagement.



Over two days at the Fairmont Singapore’s Raffles City Convention Centre, more than 585 attendees – including 330 from 17 economies across the Asia Pacific and over 400 Canadian university alumni – discussed the next phase in Canada’s engagement with Asia, a dynamic and growing region currently home to 55 per cent of the world’s population and responsible for 45 per cent of global consumption. Looking at Asia’s growth projections for the next decade underscores the importance and urgency for Canada to diversify and solidify its presence in a region that has become the world’s centre of economic and geopolitical gravity.

As the Government of Canada begins to action a new Indo-Pacific Strategy with funding initiatives and long-term commitments in the region of unprecedented scale and scope, CIAC2023 arrived in Singapore at an opportune time in Canada-Asia relations. The event gathered Asia-based alumni of Canadian universities alongside key leaders from business, government, and universities in Canada, Singapore, and across Asia around themes including enhancing trade and investment, food security, clean energy transition, building equitable and inclusive societies, higher education, and tackling climate change. Panellists included university presidents, thought-leaders, and industry changemakers from Canada and Asia who deeply engaged with the session themes providing unique perspectives from their varied institutional and personal backgrounds.

The first CIAC program combined keynote and inter‑disciplinary plenary sessions, high-level thematic panel discussions, strategic networking…