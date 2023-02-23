Inaugural Lenovo Intelligent Transformation Index finds the biggest barrier to d… – Press Release

Lenovo Launches Annual Intelligent Transformation Index to Explore the Global Adoption of Digital Intelligence

To explore the adoption of technology driving intelligent transformation, Lenovo today launched the first edition of the global Intelligent Transformation Index, which benchmarks adoption rates of transformative digital technologies across markets and industries. The report is written by Economist Impact and commissioned by Lenovo.

Across all businesses, technology is transforming every aspect of an organization’s function, but it is technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and the internet of things (IoT) that are driving a new paradigm of change – intelligent transformation – for better social and economic outcomes. However, the lack of skilled labor is slowing the speed of adoption.

Lenovo’s Intelligent Transformation Index ranks market adoption of big data, AI, and IoT, based on published data from the OECD, and proprietary survey data. The team at Economist Impact identified that markets based in Northern and Western Europe showed the highest adoption rates compared to other markets, primarily due to advanced infrastructure, skilled labor force, and forward-looking government policies that promote trust and transparency in data usage.

The highest of all the markets included in the index was Denmark, where the Intelligent Transformation Index showed that 27% of its businesses used big data while 24% had deployed AI technology. While advanced economies generally have made more progress in Intelligent Transformation, a high GDP per capita does not guarantee good performance. Canada and Australia ranked 31st and 32nd, respectively, of the 33 countries studied.

When looking at the adoption of big…