Incapacity Premier League: Amelia Ridgway hoping to assist Tridents defend trophy

‘Children’s cricket sessions: £2.’

Amelia Ridgway still remembers the advert her dad Paul spotted in the local paper as she looked to recuperate from the first of several operations on her right hip.

Off her feet for nearly a year, the rehabilitation advice was to play as much sport as possible.

That £2 was arguably the best investment the family has made. Close on a decade since that first speculative trip to Stoke Bruerne CC aged eight, the memories have proved priceless – with power to add.

Still a few months short of turning 18, Amelia is about to mix it with the cream of the nation’s disabled cricketers at the Disability Premier League: a T20 tournament unique in fielding players from three distinct impairment groups – physical, learning and hearing impaired.

Four draft-picked 16-strong squads – Tridents, inaugural winners in 2022, Black Cats, Pirates and Hawks – will battle it out for a final shown live on Sky Sports ahead of England women’s T20 meeting with Sri Lanka at Derby…