Incapacity Premier League: Kevin Baker on dwelling with a stoma and enjoying cricket

Kevin Baker keeping wicket for the Hawks in the Disability Premier League

When Kevin Baker helped the Hawks win the ECB Disability Cricket Premier League in Derby this summer, it completed an inspiring journey that started with him almost losing his life.

Rewind to June 2015 and Baker, who is now 52 and has been playing first-team cricket since he was 13, was fulfilling a long-held ambition of playing Birmingham League cricket with Penkridge Cricket Club when his time there was cut unexpectedly short.

The Shropshire-based cricketer had been living with ulcerative colitis for two decades, a long-term inflammatory condition of the bowel.

Flare-ups forcing him in and out of hospital weren’t unusual, but that summer saw the most serious flare-up yet.

He was admitted to hospital for an ileostomy operation (to get a stoma) which soon led to a second and third due to sepsis caused by his bowel bursting.

“I remember them throwing everything on the bed and saying we’ve got to go to theatre now,”…