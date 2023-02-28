Independent Research Firm Study Finds ConnectWise Cybersecurity Solutions Delive… – Press Release

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), today announced the findings of a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study from Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm. The study reveals that there is an opportunity for TSPs to build and grow revenue-generating cybersecurity practices to serve and secure clients, and TSPs using ConnectWise Cybersecurity Management products and solutions as part of their managed services offerings achieve significant benefits and improved value for their clients.



ConnectWise’s Cybersecurity Management portfolio of services helps TSPs protect clients with ConnectWise SIEM (Security Info & Event Management), ConnectWise MDR™ (Managed Detection & Response), ConnectWise SOC Services™, ConnectWise Risk Assessment, ConnectWise Vulnerability Management, ConnectWise SaaS Security, ConnectWise Endpoint Policy Management, ConnectWise Incident Response Service, Identity Management by ConnectWise + Evo, and Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) by ConnectWise + Exium. Furthermore, ConnectWise provides the resources, community, and support needed to build a security practice and revenue stream through the ConnectWise Partner Program.

To illustrate the financial impact and subsequent partner business opportunity for ConnectWise Cybersecurity Management partners, Forrester aggregated the characteristics from their partner interviewees and combined the results into a single composite organization. According to their findings, the composite organization in the study achieved an ROI of 386% over a three-year period and experienced a 43% higher growth rate in acquired new cybersecurity customers as well as a 25% pre-existing customer expansion rate per year. Other key outcomes that provided value for partner organizations included: