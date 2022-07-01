India captained by Rohit Sharma for complete T20I and ODI sequence

India skipper Rohit Sharma has played 230 ODIs and 125 T20Is

Rohit Sharma returns as India captain for the entirety of their forthcoming limited-overs series against England.

The 35-year-old is out of the Edgbaston Test because of Covid-19 but will recover in time to skipper India for the three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals.

Hardik Pandya captained India in two T20s against Ireland and had been expected to deputise for the first two T20s had Rohit played in the Test.

The first T20 is on 7 July.

Virat Kohli – who Rohit replaced as skipper in February – will be available from the second T20 along with fellow Test players Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

They will replace Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer and uncapped pair Rahul Tripathi and Arshdeep Singh.

Seamer Umran Malik and all-rounder Deepak Hooda, who struck a hundred in the second T20 against Ireland, have both kept their places.

Arshdeep has been named in the ODI…