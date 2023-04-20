India Diagnostic Labs Market Report 2023: Growing Awareness Related to Preventiv… – Press Release

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “India Diagnostic Labs Market By Provider Type (Stand-Alone Diagnostic Labs, Hospital Diagnostic Labs, Diagnostic Chains), By Test Type (Pathology v/s Radiology), By Sector (Urban v/s Rural), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The India diagnostic labs market stood at USD14796.21 million in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.53% during the forecast period.

This can be attributed to growing population in the country, which is susceptible to various diseases. Many diagnostic chains and hospitals have started offering special discounts and packages for getting different kinds of diagnostics test done. These offers increase on occasions such as women’s day, AIDS day, breast cancer awareness week, among others.

This in turn is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth. The Indian diagnostic market is highly fragmented that provides pathology tests per 1,000 population in India is 1,111, versus 5,924 in Brazil, 10,000 in Australia, and 20,958 in the US. The number of CT, MRI tests per 1,000 population in India was 36 compared to 53 in Brazil, 144 in the UK, 192 in Australia, and 407 in the US.

Furthermore, the emergence of corporates and multi-national companies in the country who are collaborating with various hospitals and diagnostic labs to get the health checkups done for their employees is further expected to boost the market growth in the next coming years.

Also, India is emerging out as a medical tourism hub and a lot of medical tourists are visiting the country for getting their treatment done on account of availability of cost-effective and better treatment options. This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth through 2028.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The growing prevalence of various chronic and infectious diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases,…