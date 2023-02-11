India Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report 2022-2027 with Existing Manufacturing Ca… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Lithium-Ion Battery Market in India 2022-2027″ report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The adoption of EVs in India is anticipated to increase rapidly due to the country’s growing need for clean energy which ensures the growth of the lithium-ion battery market in India.

The government has plans to achieve a target of 30% electric vehicle adoption by 2030, powered primarily by the electrification of two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and commercial vehicles in the country.

India has introduced the Li-Rack battery, which is a medium-sized lithium-ion battery system made in India for multi-family houses, commercial applications, and projects with demanding storage needs.

Impact of COVID-19:

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for electric bikes was high, mainly driven by policy measures introduced by the government to encourage the electrification of vehicles and reduce pollution, which left a significant impact on the lithium-ion battery market indirectly.

After the lockdown was eased, the production of lithium-ion batteries has been significantly improving in India as many companies are increasing their production capacity.

Market Influencers:

Key growth drivers of the market:

Since the COVID-19-induced lockdown, India’s demand for lithium-ion batteries has increased due to the rise in the popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), which are one of the main factors propelling the growth of the lithium-ion market. EVs run on batteries and their charging costs are significantly lower than those of fuel-powered vehicles

Because lithium batteries can be charged quickly, businesses are adopting Li-Ion battery-based equipment because one lithium battery can run a forklift for multiple shifts before needing to be replaced.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market: