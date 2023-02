India Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report 2022-2027 with Existing Manufacturing Ca… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Lithium-Ion Battery Market in India 2022-2027″ report has been added to ┬áResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The adoption of EVs in India is anticipated to increase rapidly due to the country’s growing need for clean energy which ensures the growth of the lithium-ion battery market in India.

The government has plans to achieve a target of 30% electric vehicle adoption by 2030, powered primarily by the electrification of two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and commercial vehicles in the country.

India has introduced the Li-Rack battery, which is a medium-sized lithium-ion battery system made in India for multi-family houses, commercial applications, and projects with demanding storage needs.

Impact of COVID-19:

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for electric bikes was high, mainly driven by policy measures introduced by the government to encourage the electrification of vehicles and reduce pollution, which left a significant impact on the lithium-ion battery market indirectly.

After the lockdown was eased, the production of lithium-ion batteries has been significantly improving in India as many companies are increasing their production capacity.

Market Influencers:

Key growth drivers of the market:

Since the COVID-19-induced lockdown, India’s demand for lithium-ion batteries has increased due to the rise in the popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), which are one of the main factors propelling the growth of the lithium-ion market. EVs run on batteries and their charging costs are significantly lower than those of fuel-powered vehicles

Key deterrents to the growth of the market: