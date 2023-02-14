India opens first part of nation’s longest expressway connecting capital Delhi to Mumbai

Editor’s Note: Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get news about destinations opening, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.





India has opened the first section of a 1,386-kilometer (861 mile) expressway linking its capital New Delhi to the financial hub of Mumbai, a significant milestone in the South Asian nation’s push to modernize its infrastructure and catch up with its neighboring rival China.

Once complete, the eight-lane carriageway – four in each direction – will be India’s longest, and is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to 12 hours, cutting the entire journey by half.

On Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 246-kilometer section of the expressway connecting Delhi to the city of Lalsot in the…