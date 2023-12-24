India register their first ladies’s Take a look at win over Australia with eight-wicket victory in Mumbai

Smriti Mandhana hit the winning runs for India with a four off Australia’s Jess Jonassen

Australia 219 (McGrath 50; Vastrakar 4-53) & 261 (McGrath 73; Rana 4-63) India 406 (Rodrigues 73, Sharma 78; Gardner 4-100) & 75-2 (Mandhana 38*) India win by eight wickets Scorecard

India secured their first Test win over Australia with an eight-wicket victory in a one-off match in Mumbai.

Australia began the final day with five second innings wickets in hand and a lead of 46 but India ruthlessly dismissed the tourists for 261.

India then chased down a modest target of 75 shortly after lunch thanks to Smriti Mandhana’s unbeaten 38.

“It’s the reward for all the hard work we have done for so many years,” said India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

“It’s reward for the hard work and patience. We just wanted to play positive cricket.”

India’s win is their first in 11 women’s Tests against Australia, who are ranked number one in the world in the format, since the sides first played in 1977.

A first-innings lead of 187…