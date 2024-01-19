India v Afghanistan: Two tremendous overs as Rohit Sharma hits file century in T20 sequence win

India captain Rohit Sharma scored 121 in the main game before batting in both super overs, hitting 13 and 11

Third T20 international, Bangalore India 212-4 (20 overs): Rohit 121* (69), Rinku 69* (39); Fareed 3-20 Afghanistan 212-6 (20 overs): Gulbadin 55* (23), Gurbaz 50 (32), I Zadran 50 (41); Sundar 3-18 India won by 10 runs in the second super over Scorecard

Captain Rohit Sharma hit a record-breaking fifth Twenty20 international century as India narrowly beat Afghanistan after two super overs.

Rohit scored 121 not out from 69 balls in the initial game, but it took the hosts two super overs to complete a 3-0 series sweep in Bangalore.

India recovered from 22-4 to make 212-4 from their 20 overs, before Afghanistan managed 212-6 to tie the game.

After the first super over was also tied, India won the second by 10 runs.

India, who had already clinched the series with a match to spare, lost early wickets, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson making only five runs…