India v Australia: Ellyse Perry hits match-winning six on three hundredth worldwide look

Ellyse Perry has hit 22 sixes in international cricket since December 2022, more than any other female player in that time

India 130-8 (20 overs) : Sharma 30 (27), Ghosh 23 (19), Mandhana (26); Wareham 2-17, Sutherland 2-18 Australia 133-4 19 overs): Perry 34* (21), Healy 26 (21), Mooney 20 (29); Sharma 2-22 Australia won by six wickets, series level at 1-1 Scorecard

Ellyse Perry hit a match-winning six on her 300th international appearance as Australia beat India by six wickets in Mumbai to level their three-match T20 series 1-1.

Perry, 33, smashed a slog-sweep over midwicket to finish unbeaten on 34 from just 24 balls and seal victory with an over to spare.

Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland earlier took two wickets each as India were restricted to 130-8.

The final T20 is in Mumbai on Tuesday.

It was an emphatic response by the reigning T20 World Cup and 50-over World Cup champions, who were well beaten by nine wickets in the series opener on Friday.

“It’s lovely to get the win, a nice…