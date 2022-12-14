India v Australia: Ellyse Perry leads vacationers to 21-run win in third T20

Ellyse Perry hit 75 and Grace Harris 41 as Australia posted 172-8

Australia 172-8 (20 overs): Perry 75 (47), Harris 41 (18); Vaidya 2-22 India 151-7 (20 overs): Verma 52 (41); Brown 2-19 Australia won by 21 runs Scorecard

Ellyse Perry’s 75 from 47 balls set up a 21-run victory for Australia in the third Twenty20 against India at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Batting first, Perry and Grace Harris, who smashed 41 from 18 balls, helped Australia post 172-8.

In reply, Shafali Verma struck 52 from 41 balls in a partnership of 73 with captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

But Verma’s dismissal sparked a collapse from 106-2 to 126-6 as Australia’s bowlers fought back.

Darcie Brown and Ash Gardner finished with two wickets each as India finished on 151-7.

The victory gives Australia a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after India drew level with a super-over victory in the second T20 – the world champions’ first defeat of 2022.

After losing the toss and being put into bat, India’s bowlers started positively…