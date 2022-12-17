India v Australia: Ellyse Perry stars as vacationers clinch T20 sequence win

Ash Gardner and Ellyse Perry added 94 for the third wicket as Australia posted 188-3 batting first

Australia 188-3 (20 overs): Perry 72* (42 balls); Sharma 2-35 India 181-5 (20 overs): Kaur 46 (30), Ghosh 40* (19); Gardner 2-20 Australia won by seven runs Scorecard

Australia completed a seven-run win over India in the fourth Twenty20 international to clinch a series win at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Ellyse Perry top-scored for Australia with 72 not out from 42 balls as they posted 188-3 from their 20 overs.

In reply, wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh led a late counter-attack with 40 from 19 balls but India fell just short.

Australia take an unassailable 3-1 lead into the final match of the series on Monday, at 13:30 GMT at the same venue.

Despite losing the series, India have pushed Australia throughout, including inflicting the world champions’ first defeat of 2022 in the second game after a thrilling super over.

Australia’s bowlers kept India’s chase under control with regular wickets but…