India v Australia: Hosts bowled out for 109 to depart vacationers in command of third Take a look at

Matthew Kuhnemann (centre) claimed his first five-wicket haul in his second Test

Third Test, Indore (day one of five) India 109: Kohli 22; Kuhnemann 5-16, Lyon 3-35 Australia 156-4: Khawaja 60; Jadeja 4-63 Australia lead by 47 runs Scorecard

Australia bowled India out for 109 in 33.2 overs as they took control on the opening day of the third Test in Indore.

India chose to bat first and were 27 without loss, but then collapsed as nine wickets fell to spin.

Left-armer Matthew Kuhnemann claimed his first five-wicket Test haul, while Nathan Lyon claimed three victims.

In reply Australia reached 156-4 at stumps after opener Usman Khawaja made 60.

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja took four wickets for the hosts, but Australia lead by 47 runs with six wickets remaining in their first innings.

India’s total was their fourth-lowest at home in the last 15 years and contained four single-digit scores.

Spinner Todd Murphy also took a wicket for Australia, before Mohammed Siraj was run out to end the innings just…