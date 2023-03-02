India v Australia: Hosts bowled out for 163 as guests on verge of victory

After picking up 3-35 in the first innings, Lyon finished with 8-64 in the second to claim a fourth career 10-wicket haul in Test matches

India 109 & 163: Pujara 59; Lyon 8-64 Australia 197: Khawaja 60; Jadeja 4-78 India lead Australia by 75 runs Scorecard

Australia are on the verge of victory inside three days in the third Test against India after Nathan Lyon claimed eight for 64 in Indore on Thursday.

Australia need just 76 to win – but have to score them on a pitch where 30 wickets have fallen within two days.

Victory for Australia would secure their place in the final of the World Test Championship in June.

India lead the four-Test series 2-0 after big wins in Delhi and Nagpur, and they know a 3-1 series win or better will guarantee their place in the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

The second day began with Australia resuming on 156-4, and after overnight batters Cameron Green and Peter Handscomb added 30 to the total, the tourists lost their last six wickets for 11 runs to fold…