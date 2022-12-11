India v Australia: Hosts stage collection after tremendous over in second Girls’s T20

India won the second T20 to hand Australia their first defeat of 2022

Australia 187-1 (20 overs): Mooney 82* (54), McGrath 70* (51) India 187-5 (20 overs): Mandhana 79 (49), Verma 34 (23); Graham 3-22 India 20-1, Australia 16-1 in super over India won the one-over eliminator Scorecard

Australia suffered their first defeat of 2022 after India won the super over in the second Women’s Twenty20 at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

The scores were tied at the end of a high-scoring encounter, with Australia setting India 188 to win.

Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath added an unbroken 158 for the second wicket – the highest stand for any wicket for Australia in T20s.

But India were propelled by opener Smriti Mandhana’s 79 from 49 balls and, with five needed to win from the last ball, Devika Vaidya hit a four to take the game to a super over.

Mandhana then struck 13 from three balls as India set Australia 21 to win from the one-over eliminator.

Alyssa Healy scored 15 from four balls but Ash…