India v Australia: Hosts win first T20 of collection simply 4 days after World Cup last

India lost three wickets in three balls in a chaotic final over

Australia 208-3 (20 overs): Inglis 110 (50); Krishna 1-50 India 209-8 (20 overs): Suryakumar 80 (42); Sangha 2-47 India won by two wickets Scorecard.

India edged past Australia in a high-scoring last-ball thriller in the first T20 in Visakhapatnam.

India lost three wickets in three balls in the last over when they needed only two runs to win.

Rinku Singh smashed the last ball for six to seal victory in emphatic style, only for it to be called a no-ball, which was the winning run.

The five-match T20 series has started just four days after the teams played in the 50-over World Cup final.

Australia won the World Cup by six wickets but here both teams were much changed, with Australia’s Josh Inglis and Steve Smith and India captain Suryakumar Yadav the only players involved from the final.

And all three players made key contributions: wicketkeeper Inglis smashed 110 from 50 balls, including eight sixes and 11 fours to set up…