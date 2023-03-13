India v Australia: Hosts win sequence 2-1 with sides to fulfill in World Check Championship ultimate

Australia batted throughout day five to earn a draw but India won the series 2-1

Australia 480 (Khawaja 180, Ashwin 6-91) & 175-2 dec (Head 90, Labuschagne 63*) India 571 (Kohli 186, S Gill 128) Match Drawn; India won series 2-1 Scorecard

India secured a 2-1 series win over Australia after the fourth Test petered out into a draw.

The tourists batted throughout day five in Ahmedabad and declared on 175-2 with a lead of 84 before the teams shook hands.

India secured their place in the World Test Championship final after Sri Lanka’s earlier final-ball defeat by New Zealand.

They will play Australia for the Test title at The Oval on 7-11 June.

The tourists started the day trailing by 91 runs on first innings after India amassed 571, with Virat Kohli scoring a majestic 186.

But Australia’s batters defied India on a flat wicket as Marnus Labuschagne finished unbeaten with a gritty 63 from 213 balls.

Earlier, opener Travis Head made 90 from 163 balls in a partnership of 139 for the second…