India v Australia: Kim Garth debuts for guests in nine-wicket win in first T20

Tahlia McGrath and Beth Mooney added 100 for the second wicket as Australia cruised to victory

First Twenty20 international, Mumbai (DY Patil Sports Academy): India 172-5 (20 overs): D Sharma 36 (15 balls); Perry 2-10 Australia 173-1 (18.1 overs): Mooney 89* (57); Vaidya 1-33 Australia won by nine wickets Scorecard

Former Ireland international Kim Garth made her debut for Australia as they thrashed India by nine wickets in the first Twenty20 international in Mumbai.

After India posted 172-5, Australia cruised to their target for the loss of one wicket and with 11 balls to spare.

Beth Mooney finished unbeaten on 89 from 57 balls for the world champions.

The opener added 100 for the second wicket with all-rounder Tahlia McGrath, who made 40 not out from 29 balls.

Devika Vaidya took the only wicket to fall, as captain Alyssa Healy departed for 37 in the ninth over after an opening stand of 73 with Mooney.

After losing the toss at the DY Patil Sports Academy, India started positively with…