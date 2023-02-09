India v Australia: Ravindra Jadeja takes 5-47 as hosts dominate day considered one of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia’s 177 was their lowest total in the first innings of a Test since 2016

Border-Gavaskar Trophy, first Test, Nagpur (day one): Australia 177: Labuschagne 49; Jadeja 5-47 India 77-1: Rohit 56*; Murphy 1-13 India trail by 77 runs Scorecard

India dominated the opening day of their series against Australia to take control of the first Test in Nagpur.

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja took 5-47 on his return from injury as Australia were dismissed for 177 on a turning pitch soon after tea.

A steady stand of 82 between Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith had taken the tourists to 84-2 before a collapse of 8-93 against India’s three spinners.

The hosts then moved to 77-1, captain Rohit Sharma ending the day 56 not out.

Australia and India are the top two sides in the rankings and the World Test Championship standings with India needing a 3-1 victory in the much-anticipated series to guarantee qualification for the showpiece final at The Oval this summer.

Australia, currently top of the standings, need to…