India v Australia: Ravindra Jadeja takes 7-42 as hosts win second Take a look at

Australia last won a series in India in 2004

Australia 263 (Khawaja 81, Handscomb 72; Shami 4-60) & 113 (Jadeja 7-42) India 262 (Axar 74; Lyon 5-67) & 118-4 (Pujara 31*, Rohit 31) India won by six wickets, lead series 2-0 Scorecard

India beat Australia inside three days for the second Test in a row to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy after the tourists capitulated in Delhi.

Resuming on 61-1 – a lead of 62 – Australia crumbled to 113 all out against India’s stellar spinners.

Ravindra Jadeja claimed a Test-best 7-42 and Ravichandran Ashwin 3-59 to leave India needing only 115.

They wrapped up a six-wicket win before tea as Cheteshwar Pujara hit the winning runs in his 100th Test.

After victory by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test, India now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-Test series, with the third match in Indore starting on 1 March.

It means India have secured the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the fourth series in a row.

