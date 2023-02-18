India v Australia: Second Take a look at evenly poised after David Warner concussion

Warner was playing in his 103rd Test for Australia

Border-Gavaskar Trophy, second Test, Delhi (day two): Australia 263 & 61-1: Head 39* India 262: Axar 74; Lyon 5-67 Australia lead by 62 runs Scorecard

The second Test between India and Australia is evenly poised after a fascinating second day in Delhi.

Australia reached 61-1 at stumps, a lead of 62, after India were bowled out for 262.

They recovered from 139-7 thanks to Axar Patel’s counter-attacking 74 in a stand of 114 with Ravichandran Ashwin.

India lead the four-Test series 1-0 after an innings-and-132-run win in the opening Test in Nagpur.

Travis Head was 39 not out at close, promoted to the top of the order after opener David Warner was ruled out of the remainder of the Test with concussion.

Warner, who has been replaced by Matt Renshaw, also sustained a fractured elbow on Friday, putting him in doubt for the rest of the series.

Warner was hit on the elbow and on the helmet by Mohammed Siraj while making 15.

Although he continued to…