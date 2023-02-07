India v Australia: Steve Smith says victory can be larger than Ashes

Steve Smith averages 73 in Test cricket against India, and 60 in India

Australia batter Steve Smith believes winning a Test series in India over the next few weeks would be bigger than beating England in this summer’s Ashes.

World number one-ranked Australia kick off their huge year of Test cricket on Thursday when they begin a four-Test series against India, who are ranked number two in the world and have not lost a home Test series since 2012.

After that, they will play in the final of the World Test Championship in England, before an away Ashes series begins on 16 June.

India, though, is the hardest assignment of all, says Smith.

“It’s a difficult place to win a Test match, let alone a series,” Smith told cricket.com.au.

“If we were able to top that mountain, that would be huge.

“I think if you can win in India, that’d be bigger than an Ashes series.”

The first of many meetings between the ‘Big Three’

These days it’s redundant to say Australia and India will be playing a big series.