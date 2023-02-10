India v Australia: Todd Murphy takes 5 wickets, Rohit Sharma makes century

Murphy is the fourth Australia off-spinner to take five or more wickets on his debut in men’s Tests

Border-Gavaskar Trophy, first Test, Nagpur (day two): Australia 177: Labuschagne 49; Jadeja 5-47 India 321-7: Rohit 120; Murphy 5-82 India lead by 144 runs Scorecard

Spinner Todd Murphy took five wickets on his Australia debut but Rohit Sharma’s century helped India build a big lead on day two of the first Test.

Rohit hit a classy 120 as the hosts closed on 321-7 in Nagpur, leading by 144 despite off-spinner Murphy’s 5-82.

India were 229-6, just 52 ahead, when Rohit was bowled by Pat Cummins after tea but Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel then put on an unbroken stand of 81.

Jadeja, who took 5-47 on day one, ended on 66 not out and Patel unbeaten on 52.

Murphy caught and bowled KL Rahul on day one for his maiden Test wicket and took the first three to fall on the second day, including Virat Kohli taken down the leg side for 12.

The 22-year-old dismissed fellow debutant Srikar Bharat lbw on review to…