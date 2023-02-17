India v Australia: Vacationers bowled out on opening day of second Check

Peter Handscomb’s unbeaten 72 was his seventh 50-plus score in Test cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy, second Test, Delhi (day one): Australia 263 all out: Khawaja 81, Handscomb 72*; Shami 4-60 India 21-0: Rohit 13*, Rahul 4* India trail by 242 runs Scorecard

Half-centuries from Australia’s Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb left the second Test against India in the balance after the opening day in Delhi.

After opting to bat, the tourists were bowled out for 263, with opener Khawaja making 81 and Handscomb 72 not out, while Mohammed Shami took 4-60.

India reached 21-0 at close, trailing by 242, with captain Rohit Sharma on 13 and KL Rahul four.

The hosts lead the four-Test series 1-0 after an innings win in Nagpur.

Khawaja shared 50 for the opening wicket with David Warner (15) before Ravichandran Ashwin (3-57) dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for 18 and Steve Smith for a duck in the space of three balls to leave Australia 91-3.

Travis Head, who returned to the middle order in one of two changes…