India v Australia: Vacationers collapse to first Check innings defeat inside three days

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finished eight wickets in the match

First Test, Nagpur (day three): Australia 177 & 91: Smith 25*; Ashwin 5-37 India 400: Rohit 120, A Patel 84, Jadeja 70; Murphy 7-124 India won by an innings and 132 runs Scorecard

India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs inside three days in the first Test of their four-match series.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took 5-37 as the tourists, needing 223 to make India bat again, were bowled out for 91 in their second innings in Nagpur.

Steve Smith was left unbeaten on 25 as Australian wickets tumbled around him.

India, who began the day on 321-7, were eventually bowled out for 400, debutant Aussie spinner Todd Murphy taking two more wickets to finish with 7-124.

He bowled Ravindra Jadeja for 70 to end an 88-run stand with Axar Patel, who then fell to captain Pat Cummins for 84.

Victoria off-spinner Murphy rounded off an impressive personal display with the final India wicket, as Mohammed Shami was caught behind after making…