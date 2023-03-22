India v Australia: Vacationers win decisive ODI and go prime of rankings

Australia’s win was sealed with the run-out of Kuldeep Yadav in the final over

Third one-day international, Chennai: Australia 269 (49 overs): M Marsh 47 (47); H Pandya 3-44, Kuldeep 3-56 India 248 (49.1 overs): Kohli 54 (72), H Pandya 40 (40); Zampa 4-45 Australia won by 21 runs Scorecard .

Australia beat India by 21 runs in their decisive one-day international in Chennai to replace the hosts at the top of the 50-over world rankings.

Adam Zampa took 4-45 as India were dismissed for 248 in pursuit of 270, sealing Australia’s 2-1 series win.

India were on top needing 52 from 38 balls, but leg-spinner Zampa dismissed Hardik Pandya for 40 and had Ravindra Jadeja caught for 18 in his next over.

Australia had earlier battled to 269 all out in 49 overs with the bat.

They reached 68-0 in 11th over but Pandya took a wicket in each of his first three overs, having Travis Head caught on the deep third boundary for 33, Steve Smith edging behind for a duck and Mitchell Marsh playing on to his stumps for…