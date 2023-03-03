India v Australia: Vacationers win third Check to seal World Check Championship remaining spot

Travis Head was promoted to the top of the order in this game after David Warner suffered a concussion and a fractured elbow in the second Test

India 109 & 163: Pujara 59; Lyon 8-64 Australia 197 & 78-1: Head 49*, Labuschagne 28* Australia win by nine wickets Scorecard

Australia sealed their place in June’s World Test Championship final with a nine-wicket win over India in the third Test in Indore.

Chasing 76 to win, Travis Head made 49 not out and Marnus Labuschagne an unbeaten 28 as the tourists won before lunch on day three.

Usman Khawaja was caught behind second ball but Head and Labuschagne shared an unbroken stand of 78 to see them home.

They will face India or Sri Lanka in the final at The Oval in London.

India will secure their place if they beat Australia in the fourth and final Test of the series, which starts on 9 March in Ahmedabad.

However, a draw or defeat, coupled with Sri Lanka beating New Zealand 2-0 in their two-Test series, which starts at 22:00 GMT on 8 March, would see…