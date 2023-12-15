India v England: 19 wickets fall on day two as hosts take management of Take a look at match

19 wickets fell in the day as off-spinner Charlie Dean finished with 4-68 for England, but India lead by 478

India 428 (104.3 overs) & 186-6 (42 overs): Kaur 44*, Dean 4-68 England 136 (35.3 overs): Sciver-Brunt 59; Sharma 5-7 India lead by 478 runs Scorecard

England’s disappointing batting collapse handed India total control of the one-off Test in Mumbai as 19 wickets fell on a dramatic second day.

England slumped to 136 all out in reply to India’s first-innings 428, including losing six wickets for only 10 runs.

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma took 5-7, with Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 59 the only contribution of note for England.

India then opted against enforcing the follow-on and finished 186-6, an imposing lead of 478.

Charlie Dean finished with 4-68 and fellow spinner Sophie Ecclestone 2-76, but the turn and bounce that they produced only adds to the pressure as England face batting last with such a significant deficit and two days to go.

India started the day on 410-7 but could only add a further…