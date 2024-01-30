India v England: Ben Foakes says vacationers can take care of ‘excessive spin’

Ben Foakes stumped Mohammad Siraj to seal England’s win in the first Test in Hyderabad

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes says England can deal with “extreme spin” if the rest of the series in India is played on pitches offering excessive turn.

They were in the same position three years ago, only to lose the next three Tests on pitches that turned sharply.

“Quite a few of the lads have a gameplan that will do well on those pitches,” said Surrey gloveman Foakes.

England’s win in the first Test was only India’s fourth defeat in 47 home matches.

On a pitch that turned, but rarely dramatically, the tourists overturned a 190-run first-innings deficit thanks mainly to Ollie Pope’s epic 196 and 7-62 by debutant spinner Tom Hartley.

In 2021, England comfortably defeated India in the first Test on an incredibly flat pitch in Chennai.

With vastly different surfaces prepared for the remainder of the series, England struggled against India’s spinners and did not manage a total above 205 in any of the last three…