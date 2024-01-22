India v England: Ben Stokes ‘good to go’ for first Take a look at, says Brendon McCullum

Ben Stokes is yet to lose a Test series as England captain

England captain Ben Stokes is “good to go” for the first Test against India in Hyderabad on Thursday, says coach Brendon McCullum.

Stokes, 32, had surgery on a long-standing left-knee problem in November.

He trained with the squad on their camp in Abu Dhabi last week, but did not bowl and is not expected to do so throughout the five-Test series.

“He looks like a greyhound. He’s put the work in, everyone knows his work ethic is phenomenal,” said McCullum.

England arrived in India on Sunday and trained for the first time at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Monday.

On Stokes, McCullum added: “I’ve seen him running around and I think he’s good to go. We’ll obviously make that call as late as what we need to. But he’s put all the work in, and we’ll just have to wait and see.”

England were without batter Harry Brook, who has returned to the UK for personal reasons, and uncapped spinner Shoaib Bashir, whose visa has been delayed.

Bashir, 20,…