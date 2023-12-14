India v England: Hosts dominate day one on batting-friendly pitch

Yastika Bhatia and captain Harmanpreet Kaur added a crucial stand of 116 for the fifth wicket for India

India 410-7 (94 overs): Satheesh 69, Rodrigues 68; Bell 2-64 England: yet to bat India lead by 410 runs Scorecard.

England’s bowlers toiled in the Mumbai heat as India capitalised on a batting-friendly surface on day one of the one-off Test match.

India finished the day 410-7, with four half-centuries, including debutants Jemimah Rodrigues and Satheesh Shubha.

England took two quick wickets on three separate occasions but India’s batters impressively withstood the pressure each time.

Seamer Lauren Bell was the pick of England’s bowlers with 2-64.

England took early control as Bell and Kate Cross removed dangerous India openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, before Test debutant Rodrigues and international debutant Satheesh batted with sublime composure for a third-wicket stand of 115.

Satheesh fell for 69 and Rodrigues 68 in the space of five overs, only for England to be thwarted…