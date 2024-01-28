India v England: ‘Hyderabad Heist reveals England are unmissable’

Ben Stokes inspired England’s victory with some sharp fielding and clever bowling changes

You just can’t take your eyes off these blokes.

When you think they might finally go quietly into the night, they pour another drink. Next thing you know, there’s a full-on rave going on in your front room.

Perhaps we should be used to England challenging our perceptions. They have spent almost two years under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum subverting the genre of Test cricket.

New Zealand at Trent Bridge, India at Edgbaston, Pakistan in Rawalpindi and Australia at Headingley. Even in a one-run defeat by the Kiwis, the Wonder of Wellington felt like a win for us all.

Nothing can match this. Not just beating an India team who are almost unbeatable at home, but doing so with one spinner on one leg, one spinner who won’t be first choice at his county next season, another who is not old enough to qualify for the national minimum wage and one more who wasn’t even allowed into the country.

This was the…