India v England: KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja construct first-Check lead in Hyderabad

Rahul was batting at number four in the absence of Virat Kohli

First Test, Hyderabad (day two of five): England 246: Stokes 70; Ashwin 3-68, Jadeja 3-88 India 421-7: Rahul 86, Jadeja 81*; Root 2-77, Hartley 2-131 India lead by 175 runs Scorecard

England already face a huge task to get back into the first Test after India built a healthy lead on day two in Hyderabad.

The home side moved to 421-7, 175 ahead of England’s 246 all out on a pitch destined only to get harder for batting.

KL Rahul, dropped on nought in the first over of the day by Ben Foakes, made 86, while Ravindra Jadeja twice overturned being given out to move to an unbeaten 81.

England’s spinners were improved from the assault they endured on the first evening, but still struggled to combine potency with accuracy. Joe Root’s off-breaks were England’s most dangerous weapon.

Root and debutant Tom Hartley each took two wickets, though England were largely relying on Indian indiscretions for their successes.

More worryingly, senior…