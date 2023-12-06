India v England: Nat Sciver-Brunt & Danni Wyatt star as vacationers win T20 collection opener

Sophie Ecclestone impressed on her return from injury

First T20 international, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai England 197-6 (20 overs): Sciver-Brunt 77 (53), Wyatt 75 (47); Singh Thakur 3-27 India 159-6 (20 overs): Verma 52 (42); Ecclestone 3-15 England won by 38 runs Scorecard

England produced a convincing performance to beat India by 38 runs in the opening game of their T20 series.

The tourists slipped to 2-2 in the first over but Nat Sciver-Brunt made 77 and Danni Wyatt 75 in a stand of 138.

Amy Jones then smashed 23 off nine balls as England posted 197-6 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

England always had India behind the run-rate, restricting them to 159-6, with Sophie Ecclestone taking 3-15 on her return from a dislocated shoulder.

The second game in the three-match series takes place at the same ground on Saturday from 13:30 GMT.

Familiar names deliver for England

After struggling against Australia’s and Sri Lanka’s spinners in the summer, England prepared for this series by holding a…