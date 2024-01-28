India v England: Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley encourage all-time nice victory

Ben Stokes ran out the stubborn Ravindra Jadeja with a superb piece of fielding

First Test, Hyderabad (day four of five): England 246 (Stokes 70; Ashwin 3-68, Jadeja 3-88) & 420 (Pope 196; Bumrah 4-41) India 436 (Jadeja 87, Rahul 86, Jaiswal 80; Root 4-79) & 202 (Hartley 7-62) England won by 28 runs Scorecard

England produced one of their best ever away wins, stunning India with a 28-run victory in a heart-stopping finish to the first Test in Hyderabad.

Inspired by one of the all-time great innings by Ollie Pope and a beguiling 7-62 from debutant spinner Tom Hartley, England set India 231 to win, then hustled the hosts out for 202 in the final over of the extra half-hour at the end of the fourth day.

Beating a team that had lost only three of their previous 46 home Tests is remarkable in itself, but England did it with a vastly inexperienced attack and with senior spinner Jack Leach hampered by injury.

England recovered from a first-innings deficit of 190 – only twice before in Test history have…