India v England: Ollie Pope ‘masterclass’ units up vacationers’ ‘dream’, says Joe Root

Ollie Pope’s 148 not out eclipsed his previous Test best against India of 81 at The Oval

England can “dream the dream” after Ollie Pope’s “masterclass” gave them hope of winning the first Test against India, according to Joe Root.

Pope’s epic 148 not out took England to 316-6 in their second innings, a lead of 126 after three days in Hyderabad.

“Go to bed and think of what could be tomorrow, then throw everything at the day,” Root said.

“We know the opportunity that is ahead of us, but are also very aware of the hard work it will take to get there.”

On a superb Saturday of Test cricket, England took the last three India wickets for no runs to bowl the home side out for 436 – a first-innings lead of 190.

The visitors looked in danger of being beaten with two days to spare when they slipped to 163-5, only for Pope to play one of the great overseas knocks by an England batter.

The vice-captain added 112 for the sixth wicket with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who made 34, then an unbroken…